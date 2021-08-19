About this product
Named for its delicious flavor and gorgeous appearance, Blue Runtz is the perfect choice for any classic indica lover. This bud has fat and dense grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with vividly blue undertones, thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny, blue-tinted white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sparkling and sticky little nugget, aromas of sweet and sour vanilla citrus are released, accented by a spicy blueberry overtone. The flavor is on the sweeter side of things, with a fruity blueberry taste that's accented by touches of spicy earthiness and a touch of sour citrus. The Blue Runtz high settles in a few minutes after your final toke, lifting your mind into a state of pure happiness and ease that's pretty hazy and unfocused at times. As your happiness lifts, a tingly body high will wash over you, leaving you feeling fully relaxed and at ease.
Blue Runtz is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain with an unknown breeder made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and White Runtz, Blue Runtz is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Blue Runtz features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, pear, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.