Blue Steel Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
Indica THC 16%
Strain rating:

About this product

Blue Steel is an indica strain with fruit forward flavors. The taste and aroma are thick with the scent of blueberries and the nugs are smothered in a layer of frosty trichomes. The high begins with a burst of energy that is soon followed by a sense of relaxation and a feeling of haziness.

About this strain

Picture of Blue Steel
Blue Steel

Blue Steel by Exotic Genetix is an indica-dominant strain with fruit-forward flavors. Created by crossing the pungent OG Blueberry and The Cube, a Starfighter F3 phenotype bred in-house, Exotic Genetix has outdone itself with this subtly sedative crowd-pleaser. The flavor and aroma are thick with the scent of blueberries and the nugs are smothered in a layer of frosty trichomes. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost mood and appetite while promoting a creative headspace. 

 

Blue Steel effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
