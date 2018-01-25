This tasty strain brings on the amazing flavors, mixing fresh nutty mint with ripe blueberries for a confusingly delicious taste that will dance across your tongue. The aroma isn't bad either – with an earthy berry overtone that's accented by lemon and pine. The Blueberry Cookies high is every bit as addictive as its flavor, with well-balanced effects that are better suited for an indica lover, much to our surprise. The high starts with a relaxing warming body high that creeps up on you before spreading its calming tendrils from head to toe. A cerebral lift comes next that gives you an increase in creativity without causing anxiety or paranoia or affecting your energy levels. As your mind soars, your body will start to slip into a state of couch-lock without too much sedation.