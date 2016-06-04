Avitas
Blueberry Muffins Cured Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This strain has lifting effects and an insanely delicious flavor that is said to be just like a fresh blueberry muffin! The smell isn't something to sneeze at either – Blueberry Muffin has a rich frosty aroma of fresh berries and earth with a touch of nutty vanilla that becomes slightly pungent as the nugs are burned.
Blueberry Muffin effects
Reported by real people like you
205 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!