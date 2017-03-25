About this product
DJ Short Blueberry X unknown indica-dominant hybrid
Although its second parent is unknown, Blueberry Pancakes is renowned among users for its flavor – it's actually like eating nutty blueberry pancakes! The smell has a touch of sweet candied grapes to it, although it does maintain the blueberry pancake effect beautifully. Each dense purplish olive nug is decorated with bright blue undertones that are beautifully accented by light amber hairs and frosty crystal trichomes. The Blueberry Pancakes high is an experience in itself, with relaxing and uplifting effects that are best suited for the late afternoon and early evening, not as a wake and bake or a sleep aid. It starts with a euphoric lift that doesn't increase your energy but rather leaves you feeling happy and at ease with the world.
Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia.
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
