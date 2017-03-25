DJ Short Blueberry X unknown indica-dominant hybrid



Although its second parent is unknown, Blueberry Pancakes is renowned among users for its flavor – it's actually like eating nutty blueberry pancakes! The smell has a touch of sweet candied grapes to it, although it does maintain the blueberry pancake effect beautifully. Each dense purplish olive nug is decorated with bright blue undertones that are beautifully accented by light amber hairs and frosty crystal trichomes. The Blueberry Pancakes high is an experience in itself, with relaxing and uplifting effects that are best suited for the late afternoon and early evening, not as a wake and bake or a sleep aid. It starts with a euphoric lift that doesn't increase your energy but rather leaves you feeling happy and at ease with the world.