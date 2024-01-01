Blueberry Scone Live Resin All In One 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC —CBD —
Commerce City X The One

This strain has a sweet blueberry aroma with a hint of a dank bakery. It hits right between the eyes and lingers, offering a strong cerebral buzz that sinks into the body. Enjoy Blueberry Scone in the early evening with its very uplifting and euphoric effects.

Blueberry Scone is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Commerce City and The One. This strain is a flower product from Khush Kush, a brand that offers high-quality cannabis with abundant terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Blueberry Scone is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Scone effects include uplifting, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Scone when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by Khush Kush, Blueberry Scone features flavors like blueberry, sweet, and bakery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blueberry Scone typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blueberry Scone is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that smells and tastes like a dank bakery. It has a sweet blueberry flavor with hints of skunk and citrus. It produces a happy and relaxed high that can also induce hunger and sleepiness. Blueberry Scone is a great strain for enjoying a cozy night in or indulging in some munchies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Scone, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

