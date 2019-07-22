Trainwreck X Blueberry



Blueberry Trainwreck packs a potent punch of flavors and effects. It pulls its taste from its Blueberry parent, with a fresh ripe blueberry taste that's accented by earth and a slight sour tinge. The aroma is very pungent, much like Trainwreck, with skunky earth and hints of sweet yet sour blueberries. The Blueberry Trainwreck high is very much like those of its parent strains, with a euphoric and uplifted onset that serves to energize the body and focus the mind. This is accompanied by a slowly building body buzz that doesn't weight you down but does start to cause pangs of hunger. Because of these effects, Blueberry Trainwreck is often used to treat conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, headaches or migraines, inattentiveness, and lack of appetite.