About this product
Blueberry Trainwreck packs a potent punch of flavors and effects. It pulls its taste from its Blueberry parent, with a fresh ripe blueberry taste that's accented by earth and a slight sour tinge. The aroma is very pungent, much like Trainwreck, with skunky earth and hints of sweet yet sour blueberries. The Blueberry Trainwreck high is very much like those of its parent strains, with a euphoric and uplifted onset that serves to energize the body and focus the mind. This is accompanied by a slowly building body buzz that doesn't weight you down but does start to cause pangs of hunger. Because of these effects, Blueberry Trainwreck is often used to treat conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, headaches or migraines, inattentiveness, and lack of appetite.
About this strain
Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.
Blueberry effects
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.