Blue Dream x Purple Urkle x Lemonade Haze



Blurkle Lemonade is a Sativa-dominant strain that is a cross between Blue Dream, Purple Urkle, and Lemonade Haze. It is known for its energizing and uplifting effects, making it a suitable option for daytime use. This strain boasts a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of blueberry and grape, and its taste is similar to lemonade with a slightly spicy finish. The high THC content of Blurkle Lemonade can result in a potent cerebral experience that promotes creativity and focus while also relaxing the body and boosting mood.

read more