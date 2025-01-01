About this product
Bubblegum Breath Live Resin All In One 1g
AvitasResin
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
Bubblegum Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath F2 and Indiana Bubblegum. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Bubblegum Breath is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Bubblegum Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bubblegum Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
