Mendo Breath F2 X Indiana Bubble Gum



Best known for its delicious flavor and celebrity parentage, Bubblegum Breath is the perfect choice for any classic indica lover or any fan of either of its amazing parent strains. Like its name suggests, this bud has a sweet and fruity berry bubblegum flavor with a sour and slightly spicy exhale. The aroma is very similar, much like a pack of berry-flavored bubblegum that's been dropped in the dirt near a gas station. The Bubblegum Breath high is just as amazing, with soothing effects that will have you feeling kicked back from head to toe in no time at all. The high starts with a cerebral lift, pulling your mind into a spacey and blissful place of pure happiness and unfocused ease. As your mind settles, a soothing body high will creep into your limbs, locking you to the couch with a tingly sense that quickly turns to heavy couchlock.

