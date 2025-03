Ice Cream Cake (Gelato 33 X Wedding Cake)



Candy Cane Kush offers a delicious cheesy and creamy flavor, accompanied by a sweet nuttiness. Its aroma is pungent and the high is a combination of uplifting and relaxing effects, promoting a state of happiness and ease. It is touted as an ideal strain for managing depression, chronic pain, insomnia, and loss of appetite or nausea.

read more