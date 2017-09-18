About this product
California Orange, also known as "Cali Orange," "Cali-O," and "Cali Orange Bud," is an old school hybrid marijuana strain dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. More nicknames for California Orange include "Cali-O," "Cali Orange Bud," "C.O.B," and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.