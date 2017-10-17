Candyland Live Resin All In One 1g

by Avitas
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Granddaddy Purps X Platinum Cookies

Candyland strain makes for an upbeat, stimulating high that spurs creativity and provides energy for daytime tasks. Euphoria is the prominent effect when smoking this strain, with a strong mood boost and some relaxation. It has a strong sweet flavor and smell, with an earthy, spicy undertone. Its appearance is compact and camouflage-colored, with flecks of gold and shimmering trichomes.

About this strain

Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. Patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item