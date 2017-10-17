Granddaddy Purps X Platinum Cookies



Candyland strain makes for an upbeat, stimulating high that spurs creativity and provides energy for daytime tasks. Euphoria is the prominent effect when smoking this strain, with a strong mood boost and some relaxation. It has a strong sweet flavor and smell, with an earthy, spicy undertone. Its appearance is compact and camouflage-colored, with flecks of gold and shimmering trichomes.

read more