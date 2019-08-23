Loading…
Cannatonic Full Spectrum Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 4%CBD 9%
About this product

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content. A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content. As one of the premier medical strains.

About this strain

Cannatonic

Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.

 

Cannatonic effects

Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!