The sativa cannabis strain Cascade Blurkle is a cross of Cascade Chronic, Blue Dream, and Purple Urkle. This combination likely results in a potent and well-rounded strain that may offer a balance of uplifting euphoria and relaxing effects. The specific characteristics and effects of Cascade Blurkle may vary, but it is likely to have a desirable blend of flavors and aromas from its parent strains.
