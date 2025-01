Sour Diesel x Granddaddy Purple



Cascade is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing two popular strains, Sour Diesel and Granddaddy Purple. It has a pungent aroma with earthy and woody undertones. The effects of this strain are euphoric and relaxing, making it a great choice for daytime use as it leaves the user feeling clear-headed and focused. Hybrid strain lineage, on the other hand, is created by crossing two different cannabis strains; a combination of sativa and indica. These hybrids offer a balanced high with both body and cerebral effects.

