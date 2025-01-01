Y Life x Snowman



This lovely lady packs a sweet and creamy sugary taste with hints of fruits and berries throughout, almost like a leftover bowl of cereal milk. The aroma is very similar, although with a light herbal touch to it, too. The Cereal Milk high is just as delightful as the flavor, with effects that will have you feeling calm yet focused for hours on end. You'll feel a euphoric lift at the onset of the high, filling your entire mind with a sense of pure happiness and lifted bliss. As your mind reaches new heights, you'll feel an influx of creative energy and sociability, boosting your mental clarity and focus.

