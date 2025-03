Girl Scout Cookies x Cheese



Cheesy Cookies is a well-balanced hybrid strain that is a cross between the two popular strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Cheese. The THC level range of this strain is between 18% to 22%. The aroma of this strain is sweet with hints of cheese and earthy pine. The effects of Cheesy Cookies are known to be both cerebral and physical. It relaxes the mind and body simultaneously, bringing about a sense of euphoria and happiness. Its effects are long-lasting and can help to ease stress, anxiety, and pain.

read more