Avitas
Cherry Chem Cured Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Cherry Chem is an indica-dominant strain. The top reported aromas are very sweet cherry candy, in keeping with its Cherry Pie lineage. The top reported flavors are sweet fruit with hints of diesel.
11 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
54% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
18% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
