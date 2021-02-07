Loading…
Logo for the brand Avitas

Avitas

Cherry Chem Live Resin Cartridge 1g

HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Cherry Chem is an indica-dominant strain. The top reported aromas are very sweet cherry candy, in keeping with its Cherry Pie lineage. The top reported flavors are sweet fruit with hints of diesel.

Cherry Chem effects

Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
54% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
18% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
