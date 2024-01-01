Cherry Gelato Live Resin All In One 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Black Cherry Funk X Acai

The effects of Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, creative and relaxed. Cherry Gelato is best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours and pairs well with activities that require creative thought. In terms of flavor, you can expect sweet flavor combinations of tropical berries. The dominant terpene in this strain is Pinene, followed by Caryophyllene and Limonene. According to growers, Cherry Gelato flowers into dense nugs with dark green and burnt orange foliage.

About this strain

Cherry Gelato, also known as "Cherrylato", is a hybrid weed strain (60% sativa & 40% indica) made by crossing Black Cherry Funk with Acai. The effects of Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed and creative. Cherry Gelato is best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours and pairs well with activities that require creative thought. In terms of flavor, you can expect sweet flavor combinations of tropical berries. One reviewer on Leafly dubbed Cherry Gelato as “one of the best highs” they have ever had. The dominant terpene in this strain is Pinene, followed by Caryophyllene and Limonene. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Avitas
Avitas
Shop products
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 412064
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.