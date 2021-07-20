About this product
About this strain
Cherry Gelato, also known as "Cherrylato", is a hybrid weed strain (60% sativa & 40% indica) made by crossing Black Cherry Funk with Acai. The effects of Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed and creative. Cherry Gelato is best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours and pairs well with activities that require creative thought. In terms of flavor, you can expect sweet flavor combinations of tropical berries. One reviewer on Leafly dubbed Cherry Gelato as “one of the best highs” they have ever had. The dominant terpene in this strain is Pinene, followed by Caryophyllene and Limonene. According to growers, Cherry Gelato flowers into dense nugs with dark green and burnt orange foliage. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.