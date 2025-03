Cherry Rozay X Headband



Cherry Headband is named after its famed cerebral effects, as it creates a sensation of pressure across the forehead similar to a headband. Though the strain delivers a strong mix of euphoria and creativity, it's better used as a rainy-day strain, as it tends to cause a spacey feeling that can hinder daytime tasks. Cherry Headband has a smooth, creamy taste with undertones of lemon and diesel. Expect dry mouth and dry eyes; other negative effects are more rare.

