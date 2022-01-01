About this product
Cherry AK-47 X Jungle Cake
Known for its super heavy high and long-lasting effects, Jungle Cake is one hybrid that should not be underestimated. The high comes on with a slow build, lifting your mental state into pure euphoria and ease. You'll be blissfully happy and completely unfocused in this state with the tendency to fall into fits of giggles at times. As your mind expands to new heights, your body will begin to settle into a state of pure relaxation and ease that won't cause too much sedation or couch-lock. Jungle Cake buds have a sweet and sugary fruity berry flavor with hints of marshmallow and nuttiness, too. The aroma is very earthy and nutty with a sweet fruity overtone that's both sugary and spicy.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
