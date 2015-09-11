Cherry OG X Blue Dragon OG X Purple OG Kush



This is a hybrid cross of Cherry OG X Dragon OG. Most typically, this combination is recognized by its diesel aroma with a sweet fruity flavor with hints of tangy citrus and pine on each exhale. The flavor will be exotic and fruity in nature and is capable of producing a euphoric feeling to the users. This strain is found to be effective in relieving anxiety and can be able to provide the uplift and whole body relaxation. As your mind reaches new heights of euphoria, your body will soon follow suit thanks to a tingly spike of vigor that runs from head to toe with a jolt of energy.