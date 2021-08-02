About this product
Inspiring the name of this medical marijuana strain, the aroma is that of cherry pies. It is most commonly used by patients who are suffering from evident symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, migraines and other stress-oriented syndromes. It helps in elevating the level of euphoria, relaxing body and mind, uplifting moods and focusing the conscience. For the aroma, it smells like sweet, berry and cherry. Tastes so great, a delicious cherry, berry earthy flavor that can be found in each toke.
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.