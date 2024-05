Cherry Valley Dog X Jiffy Cake



With a flavor that is both sweet and fruity as well as sharp and pungent, Cherry Valley Cake is one bud that you'll have to taste at least once in your lifetime. With each inhale comes flavors of fresh cherries and cake – this effect quickly turns dank and chemical on the exhale, which can leave you coughing. The smell has a notable touch of cherry with a blend of pungent diesel and herbs. The Cherry Valley Cake high is one that is deeply relaxing in both mind and body, with overall euphoric effects that leave you happy and completely at ease for hours on end. You'll feel a slight cerebral lift a few minutes after your first hit that boosts your mood. As this effect slowly builds, a feeling of laziness will start to wash over your body, lulling it into a state of calm that won't leave you too sedated. These happy effects will inspire creativity and leave you starving, so be sure to have some snacks on hand.

