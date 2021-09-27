About this product
Fire Alien Black X Starfighter F2
The aroma of this strain is very earthy and pungent with a sharp strawberry overtone that's accented by heavy chocolate diesel and spices as the nugs are broken apart and burned. The Chocolate Covered Strawberries high is just as delightful as the flavor, with long-lasting effects that will leave you kicking back and ravenously hungry for hours and hours on end.
About this strain
Chocolate Covered Strawberries effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
