Like its name suggests, Clementine has an insanely delicious flavor of sweet citrusy orange with an earthy aftertaste. The aroma has been said to being like walking through an orange grove just after the rain, with a rich earthiness that's accented by a sweetly sharp citrus. The Clementine high is both uplifting and relaxing in nature, pulling both indica and sativa effects, although it tends to lean heavily to the sativa side.
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.