San Fernando Valley OG (SFV OG) x Mexican landrace



Colima OG is a potent hybrid strain that is a cross between San Fernando Valley OG, also known as SFV OG, and a Mexican landrace strain. As a result, it offers a unique blend of effects. The SFV OG lends its strong euphoric and uplifting qualities, while the Mexican landrace strain adds a more mellow and relaxed vibe. Together, these traits create a well-balanced high that is both energizing and calming, making it perfect for any time of day or night. The flavor is earthy and spicy, and the aroma is herbal and pungent.

read more