Super Silver Haze X (Oregon Huckleberry X Blueberry X Oregon Huckleberry)



Crater Lake has a skunky pungent overtone with a tinge of earthy rotting fruit that is slightly peppery. The taste is slightly mellower, with a harsh spicy coffee flavor that has a slight pungency to it upon exhale. it has a relaxing and euphoric effect that is very well balanced among head and body highs. It starts with an uplifting blissful head high that leaves you clear-headed and focused with a sense of motivation and a slight increase in energy. This is eventually accompanied by a relaxing body buzz that builds slowly, spreading from the neck and back of the head in mellow waves, leaving you completely at ease with a slight sense of laziness. This body buzz will make you incredibly hungry, too, so be sure to have snacks on hand! It's perfect for treating conditions such as appetite loss, asthma, nausea, and mild to moderate cases of depression.