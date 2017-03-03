About this product
Super Silver Haze X (Oregon Huckleberry X Blueberry X Oregon Huckleberry)
Crater Lake has a skunky pungent overtone with a tinge of earthy rotting fruit that is slightly peppery. The taste is slightly mellower, with a harsh spicy coffee flavor that has a slight pungency to it upon exhale. it has a relaxing and euphoric effect that is very well balanced among head and body highs. It starts with an uplifting blissful head high that leaves you clear-headed and focused with a sense of motivation and a slight increase in energy. This is eventually accompanied by a relaxing body buzz that builds slowly, spreading from the neck and back of the head in mellow waves, leaving you completely at ease with a slight sense of laziness. This body buzz will make you incredibly hungry, too, so be sure to have snacks on hand! It's perfect for treating conditions such as appetite loss, asthma, nausea, and mild to moderate cases of depression.
About this strain
Created by Dynasty Seeds, Crater Lake crosses a Super Silver Haze backcross with a Huckleberry father. The smell includes citrus, skunk, and berry, while the flavor adds in lemon, lime, and hashy undertones. Expect a cerebral high that will move to a sedative couch lock over time, making it a great strain for the end of your day.
Crater Lake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
