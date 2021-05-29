Chem D X I 95



The D95 high rolls in with a creeping effect, sneaking up behind the eyes before launching you into a state of happy focus. Your mind will clear itself while you feel an influx in creative energy and motivation, making this bud perfect for when you need a little help to get going on a project or two. This bud has a sour pungent diesel flavor that will leave you coughing after just one toke. The stench can fill a room as soon as you open the nug jug with heavy smells of diesel and pungent earth.