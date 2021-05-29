About this product
Chem D X I 95
The D95 high rolls in with a creeping effect, sneaking up behind the eyes before launching you into a state of happy focus. Your mind will clear itself while you feel an influx in creative energy and motivation, making this bud perfect for when you need a little help to get going on a project or two. This bud has a sour pungent diesel flavor that will leave you coughing after just one toke. The stench can fill a room as soon as you open the nug jug with heavy smells of diesel and pungent earth.
About this strain
D95 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of D95 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
D95 effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
25% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
