Sensi Star x Medicine Man x Master Kush
The high is very energetic and motivated, with an almost immediate effect that gives you an instant mood boost with an uplifted head rush. You'll feel laser focused and clear-headed with a blissful effect that inspires creativity and artistic design. The blissfully relaxing body buzz doesn't sedate you or cause any kind of sleepiness, but rather just leaves you completely at ease. Day Tripper is perfect for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, mild to moderate cases of depression, chronic stress, mood swings, and headaches or migraines It has a flavor of sweet fresh earthy floral and an aroma of sweet earth with a flowery hint.
Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.
Day Tripper effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
10% of people say it helps with migraines
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
