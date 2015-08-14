Sensi Star x Medicine Man x Master Kush



The high is very energetic and motivated, with an almost immediate effect that gives you an instant mood boost with an uplifted head rush. You'll feel laser focused and clear-headed with a blissful effect that inspires creativity and artistic design. The blissfully relaxing body buzz doesn't sedate you or cause any kind of sleepiness, but rather just leaves you completely at ease. Day Tripper is perfect for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, mild to moderate cases of depression, chronic stress, mood swings, and headaches or migraines It has a flavor of sweet fresh earthy floral and an aroma of sweet earth with a flowery hint.