Arcata Lemon Wreck X Cinderella 99



The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. The buzz is very creative and happy, almost boosting your energy along with your mood. This is not one of the strains that you want to be smoking before bed, since it could cause you to lie awake from the uplifting feeling. There are no sudden spikes in your high - just a nice smooth buzz.