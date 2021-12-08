About this product
About this strain
Dolato, also known as "Do-Si-Lato" and "Dosi-Lato," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. Dolato has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.
Dolato effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
