Monster Cookies X Yeti OG X Bloo's Kloos



The Double Tap high is pretty heavy in nature with effects that smash into both mind and body. You'll feel a rushing cerebral onset mere minute after your last toke, filling you with pure happiness and lifted creativity. As your mind soars, so will your sociability, leaving you chatting with anyone and everyone around you with ease. Your body will soon start to settle into a state of deep relaxation, filling your limbs with lazy happiness that leaves you immovable. Double Tap is often chosen to treat conditions such as migraines or headaches, chronic pain, arthritis, glaucoma or eye pressure, and spinal cord injuries. This bud has a sweet grape berry flavor with a touch of diesel upon exhale.