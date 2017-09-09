About this product
Monster Cookies X Yeti OG X Bloo's Kloos
The Double Tap high is pretty heavy in nature with effects that smash into both mind and body. You'll feel a rushing cerebral onset mere minute after your last toke, filling you with pure happiness and lifted creativity. As your mind soars, so will your sociability, leaving you chatting with anyone and everyone around you with ease. Your body will soon start to settle into a state of deep relaxation, filling your limbs with lazy happiness that leaves you immovable. Double Tap is often chosen to treat conditions such as migraines or headaches, chronic pain, arthritis, glaucoma or eye pressure, and spinal cord injuries. This bud has a sweet grape berry flavor with a touch of diesel upon exhale.
The Double Tap high is pretty heavy in nature with effects that smash into both mind and body. You'll feel a rushing cerebral onset mere minute after your last toke, filling you with pure happiness and lifted creativity. As your mind soars, so will your sociability, leaving you chatting with anyone and everyone around you with ease. Your body will soon start to settle into a state of deep relaxation, filling your limbs with lazy happiness that leaves you immovable. Double Tap is often chosen to treat conditions such as migraines or headaches, chronic pain, arthritis, glaucoma or eye pressure, and spinal cord injuries. This bud has a sweet grape berry flavor with a touch of diesel upon exhale.
About this strain
Double Tap by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is a potent cannabis strain designed for high-tolerance consumers. The strain’s Monster Cookies x Yeti OG x Bloo's Kloos heritage boasts large yields and potency well over 20% THC. Double Tap’s Bloo's Kloos ancestry also gives this strain sweet and aromatic flavors of berry, pine, grape, and fuel. This heavy indica should be consumed sparingly. As the name implies, Double Tap takes you out and puts you down, leaving the body sedated and the mind relaxed.
Double Tap effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
83% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Migraines
33% of people say it helps with migraines
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
16% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.