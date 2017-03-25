About this product
As your mind reaches new heights of euphoria, your body will soon follow suit thanks to a tingly spike of vigor that runs from head to toe with a jolt of energy. Dragon OG is said to be perfect for treating chronic stress, migraines or headaches, ADD or ADHD, and depression. Dragon OG has a sweet fruity flavor with hints of tangy citrus and pine on each exhale. The aroma is very sour and earthy with a woody fruity overtone.
Dragon OG (or Red Dragon OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Red Dragon and OG Kush. Red Dragon adds gentle invigoration to OG Kush’s mid-level sedation and pleasant euphoria. This heady hybrid offers mood-boosting mental stimulation and relaxing body effects that stick to the bones. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost creativity and combat moderate pain, but beware: this potent combination can be overstimulating in large doses.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.