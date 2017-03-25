Avitas
Dragon OG Pax Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Dragon OG effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
