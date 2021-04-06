About this product
Hard to find on your average market, this bud is infamous for its richy spicy and pungent mango flavor and long-lasting effects that hit hard and linger. The Dread Bread high starts with a lifted effect that pushes its way into your mind before expanding into a state of pure happiness and bliss. A sense of energy accompanies this high, filling you with motivation and euphoria that lends itself well to any mental task at hand.
Dread Bread effects
Focused
83% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
83% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
