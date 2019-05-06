Original Glue x Do-Si-Dos



If you're looking for a unique flavor and a super potent high, Duct Tape is totally the bud for you. This lovely lady packs a sweet and chocolatey flavor into each and every toke, accented by a heavy diesel exhale that can leave you coughing. The aroma is very similar, with an earthy diesel overtone that's accented by spicy chocolate and nuts. The Duct Tape high is just as delicious as the flavor, hitting both mind and body with a high level of potency that can totally leave you spinning. You'll feel the cerebral effects first, washing over your mind with a lifted energy and an increase in creativity. This is soon accompanied by a relaxing body tingle that quickly grows into a warming buzz, leaving you slightly couch-locked and totally kicked back. With these effects and its super high 23-25% average THC level, Duct Tape is often said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, ADD or ADHD, chronic fatigue, depression and chronic pain. This bud has tapered spade-shaped minty green nugs with clear amber hairs and a frosty thick coating of chunky white crystal trichomes.