If you're looking for a unique flavor and a super potent high, Duct Tape is totally the bud for you. This lovely lady packs a sweet and chocolatey flavor into each and every toke, accented by a heavy diesel exhale that can leave you coughing. The aroma is very similar, with an earthy diesel overtone that's accented by spicy chocolate and nuts. The Duct Tape high is just as delicious as the flavor, hitting both mind and body with a high level of potency that can totally leave you spinning. You'll feel the cerebral effects first, washing over your mind with a lifted energy and an increase in creativity. This is soon accompanied by a relaxing body tingle that quickly grows into a warming buzz, leaving you slightly couch-locked and totally kicked back. With these effects and its super high 23-25% average THC level, Duct Tape is often said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, ADD or ADHD, chronic fatigue, depression and chronic pain. This bud has tapered spade-shaped minty green nugs with clear amber hairs and a frosty thick coating of chunky white crystal trichomes.
Duct tape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. Duct Tape is 25% THC ad 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Duct Tape effects include relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Duct Tape when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape features flavors like diesel, skunk, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Duct Tape typically ranges from $25–$85. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Duct Tape, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.