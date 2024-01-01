Emergen-C Live Resin All In One 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC —CBD —
Orange Push Pop X Sunset Sherbet

Emergen-C is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Push Pop and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Emergen-C is a citrus powerhouse that smells like a freshly opened orange juice bottle. It has a dense, sticky structure and a diverse range of terpenes that will lift your mood and spark creativity for an aromatic and productive smoke session. Emergen-C is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Emergen-C effects include feeling aroused, focused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Emergen-C when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and the Minntz, Emergen-C features flavors like sweet, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Emergen-C typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Emergen-C is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Emergen-C, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

  • WA, US: 412064
