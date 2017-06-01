Extreme OG X Cookies and Cream



This powerhouse strain combination yields a potent bud with dazzlingly delicious flavors that will leave you begging for more. Extreme Cream has a taste of sweet creamy buttery berries with a notable kick of pungent skunk on each savory exhale. The aroma is very earthy with a skunky berry overtone that's pretty pungent and creamy as the nugs are burned. The Extreme Cream high hits you almost as soon as you take your first few delicious hits, filling your mind with a happy and slightly air-headed lift that launches mind and body to the stars. The high has a sociable overtone, encouraging the user to be more outgoing and engage others in conversation.