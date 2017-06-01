About this product
This powerhouse strain combination yields a potent bud with dazzlingly delicious flavors that will leave you begging for more. Extreme Cream has a taste of sweet creamy buttery berries with a notable kick of pungent skunk on each savory exhale. The aroma is very earthy with a skunky berry overtone that's pretty pungent and creamy as the nugs are burned. The Extreme Cream high hits you almost as soon as you take your first few delicious hits, filling your mind with a happy and slightly air-headed lift that launches mind and body to the stars. The high has a sociable overtone, encouraging the user to be more outgoing and engage others in conversation.
Extreme Cream, also known as "Extreme Cream #4," is an indica marijuana strain and pungent cross between Extreme OG and Cookies & Cream. This strain develops deep purple colas dusted with trichomes and emits a strong, earthy aroma that is somehow creamy on the nose and buttery on the palate. Extreme Cream’s effects are uplifting for some, offering mood elevation that may abate anxiety and spur conversation. Others may experience tranquilizing effects alongside euphoria, appetite stimulation, and couch lock.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.