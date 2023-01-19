About this product
Vanilla Creme Pie x Humboldt Pound Cake BX3
Farmer’s Daughter, one of Humboldt Seed Company’s original strains, is a tribute to the next generation of women breeders and growers. Farmer’s Daughter offers a scent spectrum progressing from lemon-lime to more diesel notes. The zippiness of citrus and grapefruit elevates the remarkably fresh flavours of this cultivar. Promising explosive, vigorous growth with towering gigantic buds, Farmer’s Daughter is a sturdy strain with strong branching. The new genetics on display here are intended to help small family farms survive the challenges of today’s legal market and support the heirs of the cannabis space like founder Nat Pennington’s two daughters. With frosty, bright green flowers reaching up to 30% THC and bursting with terpenes, Farmer’s Daughter is an ideal smoke for pain relief, energy and elation. Farmer’s Daughter—a true champion for the justice and equity of the cannabis community.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
