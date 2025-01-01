Glazed Apricot Gelato x Grape Gasoline



Fiji Sunset is a potent indica dominant hybrid blend of Glazed Apricot Gelato and Grape Gasoline. It boasts a strong high that's perfect for winding down and relaxing after a busy day. With a sweet and fruity aroma, this strain's flavors are also alluring to the palate. Its buds are dense and coated with trichomes. Fiji Sunset has become a popular choice for those seeking relief from stress, chronic pain, and insomnia.

