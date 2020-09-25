About this product
It's name may say it's forbidden, but you'll be tempted to have more and more after one tasty morsel of this delicious bud. The Forbidden Fruit flavor is incredibly smooth and fresh, with a fruity sweet lemony taste that's accented by sweet berries and pine. The aroma is very sweet as well, with a pine overtone that's complemented by lemony berries and earth. Forbidden Fruit buds have dense pebble-shaped dark forest green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a thick frosty coating of minty green crystal trichomes. If you like the taste of Forbidden Fruit, you'll love the high even more. It starts with an uplifted euphoric effect that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling happy and content. As this head high continues, your body will fall victim to a powerful stone that leaves you helplessly couch-locked with a moderate buzzing feeling that eases away any aches or pains and often causes you to fall asleep.
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
Forbidden Fruit effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.