About this product

With Frankenstein you'll be sedated, yet active, with a sense of lethargy and an insane case of the munchies. Upon the onset you'll experience an uplifted euphoria that quickly fades into a relaxed head high with substantial mind relief. As the high continues, you'll fall into a state of laziness as well as a distant spacey introspection. Because of these effects, Frankenstein is ideal for treating chronic pain, anxiety or stress, arthritis, and appetite loss. There is a surprisingly delicious aroma of pungent sweet mango and a taste of sweet citrus with a hint of pungent mango upon exhale.