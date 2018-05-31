Frankenstein Live Resin Cartridge 1g
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
With Frankenstein you'll be sedated, yet active, with a sense of lethargy and an insane case of the munchies. Upon the onset you'll experience an uplifted euphoria that quickly fades into a relaxed head high with substantial mind relief. As the high continues, you'll fall into a state of laziness as well as a distant spacey introspection. Because of these effects, Frankenstein is ideal for treating chronic pain, anxiety or stress, arthritis, and appetite loss. There is a surprisingly delicious aroma of pungent sweet mango and a taste of sweet citrus with a hint of pungent mango upon exhale.
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
