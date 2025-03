Frankenstrain is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its potent effects and unique flavor profile. It typically has a high THC content that can reach up to 28%, offering a euphoric and uplifting cerebral buzz. Users often report increased focus, creativity, and energy, making Frankenstrain a popular choice for daytime use. Its aroma is a blend of citrus and earthy notes, while the taste is often described as sweet and fruity. Overall, Frankenstrain is highly regarded for its strong effects and enjoyable experience.



