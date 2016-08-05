About this product
The Frida high is highly therapeutic in nature as its effects are known to conquer both physical and mental pains with ease. This long-lasting high starts with a euphoric boost and cerebral effects that instantly relieve any negative or racing thoughts or pounding headaches. This effect will quickly spread throughout the rest of your body, lulling you into relaxation without weighing you down in the slightest. With these effects, Frida is the perfect medicinal choice for those suffering from headaches or migraines, inflammation, chronic pain, and muscle spasms or tremors. This bud has a sweet yet spicy lemony earthy flavor that has a smooth exhale and a touch of pepper. The aroma is very sweet as well with a skunky berry overtone accented by tangy lemon.
With the dense, full flavor of her indica parentage and over 12% CBD from an ACDC mother, Frida is a complex and enchanting strain that provides relief for mind and body while fueling inspiration, sensuality, appetite, and meditation. Named in celebration of “The Heroine of Pain,” Frida by Raven Grass reminds the consumer to reach further, encouraging physical wellness without encumbering you with sedation. Enjoy Frida’s therapeutic effects as a panacea for hangovers, chronic pain, anxiety, and depression. This high-CBD indica-dominant hybrid is a beautiful stone-alone strain, but is also an excellent addition to cannabis blends.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.