Descendant of ACDC



The Frida high is highly therapeutic in nature as its effects are known to conquer both physical and mental pains with ease. This long-lasting high starts with a euphoric boost and cerebral effects that instantly relieve any negative or racing thoughts or pounding headaches. This effect will quickly spread throughout the rest of your body, lulling you into relaxation without weighing you down in the slightest. With these effects, Frida is the perfect medicinal choice for those suffering from headaches or migraines, inflammation, chronic pain, and muscle spasms or tremors. This bud has a sweet yet spicy lemony earthy flavor that has a smooth exhale and a touch of pepper. The aroma is very sweet as well with a skunky berry overtone accented by tangy lemon.